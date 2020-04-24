CeeDee Lamb's Girlfriend Tried to Look at His Phone After He Was Picked By the Dallas Cowboys
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 23 2020
CeeDee Lamb was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma wide receiver obviously had to wait a little longer than expected, but ended up in a pretty good situation in Dallas. After he was picked, his girlfriend(?) tried to take a look at one of his phones. Lamb was having none of that and he snatched it right back. That is the kind of speed you expect from a top receiver.
Lamb's girlfriend looks like she won't stand for any of the Jerry Jones nonsense in Dallas. Not after he made her wait all night for Lamb to be drafted. Trade up next time, Jerry.
Here's Lamb's reaction to the video.
Lamb's GF doesn't look happy.
And here's the lady in question's explanation for the situation: