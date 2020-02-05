CC Sabathia Filling in On Good Morning Football All Next Week
By Bobby Burack | Feb 05 2020
Former MLB All-Star CC Sabathia will fill in on Good Morning Football all next week, The Big Lead has learned. Sabathia will fill in for Kyle Brandt, who will be off on vacation.
Sabathia is a unique former athlete of another sport that can analyze football from a compelling perspective. He's been on the NFL Network morning before and worked well in the loose, conversational format the show is often credited for.
Sabathia also appeared on Showtime's Inside the NFL twice this past season.
The reactions from Sabathia's previous stints have been positive, which could have a domino effect opening a path for more former players of various sports to follow.
Good Morning Football airs in a competitive morning time slot, but has a following and is well thought-of inside the industry. It's often noted for the chemistry between Brandt, Peter Schrager, Kay Adams, and Nate Burleson.
