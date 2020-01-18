CC Sabathia Already Posting Lo-Res Sharable Images Like a True Retiree
By Kyle Koster | Jan 18 2020
The Houston Astros were caught with their hands in the cookie jar and the organization was punished accordingly. There's been a tremendous amount of scuttlebutt this week that the true scope of the scandal has yet to be realized, with unsubstantiated rumors about buzzing batters.
Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are two names at the center of this controversy. They both deny doing anything nefarious like wearing a wire, but that has done little to satiate those who've made up their minds about the whole thing and are believing the worst.
One of those people is CC Sabathia, member of the 2017 and 2019 New York Yankee squads that saw their seasons end in the ALCS at the hands of the Astros. Recently retired, the lefty is leaning into it and getting right to work posting.
It's always the thought that counts, but the image creator, whomever did this fam, made a mistake by not using Altuve in a road uniform. Why would the Astros install a metal detector at their own ballpark?
It beggars belief.
It's great to Sabathia make the transition from front-of-the-rotation starter to your mom sharing fuzzy picture posts online in such short order. Life comes for all of us.