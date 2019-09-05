CBS Week 1 NFL TV and Announcer Schedule By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 05 2019

The NFL is like a horse race: as soon as the gates open everything is moving full throttle. It kicks off in earnest tonight and by Sunday afternoon everything will feel normal. Here are CBS’s plans for this weekend as far as TV schedule, announcers, and producer and director.

1:00 PM, ET:

Baltimore @ Miami – Andrew Catalon/James Lofton; Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg

Kansas City @ Jacksonville – Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn; Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman

Buffalo @ N.Y. Jets – Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon; Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant

Tennessee @ Cleveland – Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson; Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold

4:05 PM, ET:

Cincinnati @ Seattle – Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta; Jason Ross/Jim Cornell

Indianapolis @L.A. Chargers – Greg Gumbel/Trent Green// Melanie Collins; Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith