CBS Says the Super Bowl is on February 29th, But They Are Wrong
People on the Internet have been asking and answering questions about what time the Super Bowl starts for over a decade now. What people might not have ever considered is, what day is the Super Bowl? CBS tried to answer that question during its broadcast of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals and, well, it was a failure.
That's right. CBS put February 29th as the date of Super Bowl LVII, but that is not the date of Super Bowl LVII.
Of course, February 29th does exist, just not this year. The next February 29th will take place in 2024 and will fall on a Thursday, so unless something drastic happens, there will not be a Super Bowl on Leap Day anytime soon.
So what exactly happened? If you search "what day is the Super Bowl," you'll find out that it is February 12th. So was this an innocent and quirky typo? Or is CBS trying to ruin FOX's chances at getting the most possible viewers? Could this really be a piece of rival network gamesmanship? We may never know for sure, but we could always Google it and see what comes up.