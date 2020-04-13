The Big LeadThe Big Lead
CBS Spoiled Us With Stroll Down Masters Memory Lane

By Kyle Koster | Apr 13 2020

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods won the Masters again Sunday. | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While it's impossible to replace the drama an intrigue of a weekend at Augusta, CBS wisely enlisted Jim Nantz, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods to guide a weary nation through replays of the greats' greatest Masters triumphs. The Big Lead's Brian Giuffra and Kyle Koster talk about what the project got right, other events that could benefit from such a treatment, and the under-examined rhythms of sports fans.

One party admits there were less tears this time around while the other offers free ideas for any big, important network executives who may stumble upon this post.

