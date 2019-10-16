NFL Week 7 CBS Schedule and Announcers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 16 2019 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The NFL season continues to march inexorably forward. We are fast-approaching Halloween, the leaves are changing on the trees, and while it's not quite cold yet in the North, we're getting there. Anyways, as we do every week, here is the CBS schedule for this Sunday's NFL slate:

1:00 PM ET



Miami @ Buffalo - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Houston @ Indianapolis - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins

Oakland @ Green Bay - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

Jacksonville @ Cincinnati - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Jay Feely

4:00 PM ET

L.A. Chargers @ Tennessee - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn