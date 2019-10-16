NFL Week 7 CBS Schedule and Announcers
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 16 2019
The NFL season continues to march inexorably forward. We are fast-approaching Halloween, the leaves are changing on the trees, and while it's not quite cold yet in the North, we're getting there. Anyways, as we do every week, here is the CBS schedule for this Sunday's NFL slate:
1:00 PM ET
Miami @ Buffalo - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Houston @ Indianapolis - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins
Oakland @ Green Bay - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson
Jacksonville @ Cincinnati - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Jay Feely
4:00 PM ET
L.A. Chargers @ Tennessee - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn