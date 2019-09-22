CBS Runs Ad About the Dangers of 'Mahomes Syndrome' By Bobby Burack | Sep 22 2019 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has become the most must-see athlete in all of sports. This is partially the result of his signature, jaw-dropping no-look passes. They have become so dreamy, people across the world are now suffering from what is being called "Mahomes Syndrome." Luckily, the NFL on CBS is here to help with their new ad that resembles one created by the great Jimmy McGill.

Ever since @PatrickMahomes debuted his no-look pass against the Ravens last season, football fans have never been the same. #MahomesSyndrome pic.twitter.com/S1eoc64GZK — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2019

This is the type of ad you see and you begin to feel pretty good about yourself. If you don't have this disorder, of course.

As you can see, suffering from this can negatively impact, well, everything. Your job, friendships, communication, and your eating. Imagine trying to date like this. Eye contact on that first, nerve-racking date is already a legit challenge. Oh, and Mahomes' greatness is doing no favors for that always necessary follow-up, "What a great night," text.

But I do think it's important to note, if you can perform at a high level without looking like Mahomes can, you will have a few around you rather bothered and jealous... Yes, he really is the man