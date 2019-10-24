CBS NFL Week 8 Schedule and Announcers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 24 2019 George Gojkovich/Getty Images

We're already on the cusp of Halloween. Before you know it, it'll be Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and the Super Bowl. And then it will be cold and there will be no football. Thankfully, we're not quite there yet. As we do every week, here is the slate of games on CBS this Sunday and who will be announcing them.

1:00 PM ET

Cincinnati @ L.A. Rams (London) - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins

Denver @ Indianapolis - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn

N.Y. Jets @ Jacksonville - Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Arizona @ New Orleans - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Jay Feely

4:25 PM ET

Cleveland @ New England - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

Oakland @ Houston - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton/AJ Ross

