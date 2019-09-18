CBS NFL Week 3 TV and Announcer Schedule By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 18 2019 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Week 3 is already here. As we're doing every week with the FOX and CBS schedules, here are CBS's NFL game and announcer schedules this week (with producer and director in parentheses).

1:00 PM ET

Baltimore @ Kansas City - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn (Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman)

Cincinnati @ Buffalo - Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely (Sellers Shy/Chris Svendsen)

Atlanta @ Indianapolis - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton (Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg)

N.Y. Jets @ New England - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/ Dana Jacobson (Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant)

4:25 PM

Houston @ L.A. Chargers - Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta (Jason Ross/Jim Cornell)

Pittsburgh @ San Francisco - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/ Melanie Collins (Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith)

New Orleans @ Seattle Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson (Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold)