CBS NFL Week 2 TV and Announcer Schedule By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 12 2019

Week 2 of the NFL season is here, and it already feels like football never left. As we’ll do every week, here is the TV and announcer schedule for CBS this Sunday, which will see the Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson crew heading to Oakland for Chiefs-Raiders (the latter are the names of the producers and directors):

1:00 PM, ET

Buffalo @ N.Y. Giants – Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins; Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith

New England @ Miami – Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn; Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman

Jacksonville @ Houston – Andrew Catalon/James Lofton; Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg

Indianapolis @ Tennessee – Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta; Jason Ross/Jim Cornell

L.A. Chargers @ Detroit – Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon; Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant

4:05 PM, ET:

Kansas City @ Oakland – Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson; Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold