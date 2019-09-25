NFL Week 4 CBS Schedule and Announcers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 25 2019 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Week 4 is somehow already upon us in the NFL. As we are doing every week with CBS and Fox Sports, here are the announcers for the former, with the producer and director of the games also listed:

1:00 PM, ET

Oakland @ Indianapolis - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//John Schriffen; Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant

New England @ Buffalo - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn; Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman

Cleveland @ Baltimore - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Melanie Collins; Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith

Tennessee @ Atlanta - Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//AJ Ross; Jason Ross/Jim Cornell

L.A. Chargers @ Miami - Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely; Deb Boulac/Chris Svendsen



4:25 PM, ET

Jacksonville @ Denver - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton; Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg

Minnesota @ Chicago - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson; Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold