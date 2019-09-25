The Big LeadThe Big Lead
NFL Week 4 CBS Schedule and Announcers

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 25 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson and Tony Romo attend the 2017 CBS Upfront on May 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Week 4 is somehow already upon us in the NFL. As we are doing every week with CBS and Fox Sports, here are the announcers for the former, with the producer and director of the games also listed:

1:00 PM, ET 

Oakland @ Indianapolis - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//John Schriffen; Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant 
New England @ Buffalo - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn; Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman 
Cleveland @ Baltimore - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Melanie Collins; Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith 
Tennessee @ Atlanta - Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//AJ Ross; Jason Ross/Jim Cornell 
L.A. Chargers @ Miami - Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely; Deb Boulac/Chris Svendsen


4:25 PM, ET 

Jacksonville @ Denver -  Andrew Catalon/James Lofton; Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg
Minnesota @ Chicago - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson; Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold 