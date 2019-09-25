NFL Week 4 CBS Schedule and Announcers
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 25 2019
Week 4 is somehow already upon us in the NFL. As we are doing every week with CBS and Fox Sports, here are the announcers for the former, with the producer and director of the games also listed:
1:00 PM, ET
Oakland @ Indianapolis - Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//John Schriffen; Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant
New England @ Buffalo - Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn; Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman
Cleveland @ Baltimore - Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Melanie Collins; Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith
Tennessee @ Atlanta - Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//AJ Ross; Jason Ross/Jim Cornell
L.A. Chargers @ Miami - Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely; Deb Boulac/Chris Svendsen
4:25 PM, ET
Jacksonville @ Denver - Andrew Catalon/James Lofton; Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg
Minnesota @ Chicago - Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson; Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold