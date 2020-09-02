The Big Lead
CBS NFL Broadcast Team Lineups Announced

By Liam McKeone | Sep 02 2020

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Football is around the corner. That means we'll be graced with our favorite voices analyzing and discussing the football being played in front of us. Changing leaves, pumpkin spice, and the swift rise of Tony Romo's voice when he's squeezing in a Nostradamus-like prediction just before the snap-- these are the signs that the seasons, they are a-changing.

CBS announced their full broadcast lineup for the 2020 season eight days before the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are slated to kick off the year on Thursday, September 10. Charles Davis is the year's new addition, joining Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn to form CBS' No. 2 squad. The top billing remains, as expected, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson, and a newly-paid Tony Romo.

Here's the full lineup for the 2020 NFL season.

NFL CBS Announcing Teams

Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Greg Gumbel/Rich Gannon

Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely

Beth Mowins/Tiki Barber

And, for those who are curious, here's who is calling what games in the first two weeks of the season.

NFL CBS Week 1 Announcers

Cleveland @ Baltimore

Ian Eagle/Charles Davis

Evan Washburn

N.Y. Jets @ Buffalo

Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

A.J. Ross

Indianapolis @ Jacksonville

Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Miami @ New England

Jim Nantz/Tony Romo

Tracy Wolfson

Las Vegas @ Carolina

Greg Gumbel/Rich Gannon

Jay Feely

4:05 PM, ET:

L.A. Chargers @ Cincinnati

Kevin Harlan/Trent Green

Melanie Collins