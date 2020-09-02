CBS NFL Broadcast Team Lineups Announced
By Liam McKeone | Sep 02 2020
Football is around the corner. That means we'll be graced with our favorite voices analyzing and discussing the football being played in front of us. Changing leaves, pumpkin spice, and the swift rise of Tony Romo's voice when he's squeezing in a Nostradamus-like prediction just before the snap-- these are the signs that the seasons, they are a-changing.
CBS announced their full broadcast lineup for the 2020 season eight days before the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are slated to kick off the year on Thursday, September 10. Charles Davis is the year's new addition, joining Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn to form CBS' No. 2 squad. The top billing remains, as expected, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson, and a newly-paid Tony Romo.
Here's the full lineup for the 2020 NFL season.
NFL CBS Announcing Teams
Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn
Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins
Greg Gumbel/Rich Gannon
Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely
Beth Mowins/Tiki Barber
And, for those who are curious, here's who is calling what games in the first two weeks of the season.
NFL CBS Week 1 Announcers
Cleveland @ Baltimore
Ian Eagle/Charles Davis
Evan Washburn
N.Y. Jets @ Buffalo
Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
A.J. Ross
Indianapolis @ Jacksonville
Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Miami @ New England
Jim Nantz/Tony Romo
Tracy Wolfson
Las Vegas @ Carolina
Greg Gumbel/Rich Gannon
Jay Feely
4:05 PM, ET:
L.A. Chargers @ Cincinnati
Kevin Harlan/Trent Green
Melanie Collins