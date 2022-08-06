CBS' Ian Baker-Finch Works a "Let's Go, Brandon" Into the Broadcast
Brandon Wu entered the third round of the Wyndham Championship atop a crowded leaderboard. After playing pedestrian on the front nine, he birdied No. 10 and was in perfect position for his approach on the par-4 11th. And he couldn't have done better, sliding one through the side door for an eagle to join Sungjae Im in first place. CBS' Ian Baker-Finch, perhaps caught up in the moment, dipped into his bag and pulled out a "let's go, Brandon."
Interesting choice. One that left his colleagues on the broadcast with precious little to work with, so they smartly kept it moving.
Dads nodding off on the couch after mowing the lawn can be forgiven if they thought they had accidentally switched over to a LIV broadcast. Bet that will be the last time the phrase appears on-air this weekend. At least from this course.