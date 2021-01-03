CBS Broadcast Schedule With Tony Romo Out Because of COVID in Week 17
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 3, 2021, 9:34 AM EST
Tony Romo will miss calling the Cardinals-Rams game in Week 17 because of "COVID protocol," according to CBS PR. Whether that means he contracted COVID or was a close contact with someone who had it is unclear. What is clear is he will not work this week.
In Romo's place steps Boomer Esiason, who will work the aforementioned 4:25 p.m. game with Jim Nantz and Tracey Wolfson. The rest of CBS's broadcast teams will remain the same, with their No. 2 booth of Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn calling Steelers-Browns in the 1 p.m. slot.
The Rams and Cardinals are both trying to secure a playoff berth and either would with a win. The Rams also clinch with a Bears loss, but the Cardinals need to win to get in. It's also CBS's game of the week, so clearly Romo's absence will be felt.
Esiason usually does pregame for CBS. He has ample experience as an in-game analyst, having called games from 1998-2018. It will be a different feel with Nantz and Wolfson minus Romo, but as it seems every NFL team is dealing with complications from COVID this week, so too are the broadcasters.