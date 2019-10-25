Case Keenum Concussed, Dwayne Haskins Again Forced to Quarterback the Washington Redskins By Stephen Douglas | Oct 24 2019 Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Case Keenum did not start the second half of Thursday's Washington - Minnesota Vikings game because he was in the concussion protocol. A few minutes later, Keenum was ruled out.

Injury update: Case Keenum is being evaluated for a concussion. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 25, 2019

Case Keenum is officially out with a concussion. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) October 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Dwayne Haskins has been forced into action yet again. Despite the fact that coaches and management continually say he is not ready to play quarterback in the NFL, he keeps finding himself out on the field, playing quarterback in the NFL. Haskins threw three interceptions in his one start this season.

Case Keenum is either confused or seeking a Head & Shoulders endorsement (r @MinnesotaJones_) pic.twitter.com/fK5SfgEx2F — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 25, 2019

Keenum completed 12 of 16 passes in the first half for 130 yards. Washington managed just two field goals and trailed by seven at the half.