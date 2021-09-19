Carson Wentz Threw One of the Worst Interceptions Ever Against the Rams
By Stephen Douglas
Carson Wentz threw his first interception of the young NFL season today and boy was it a doozy. Wentz threw a left-handed shovel pass that was supposed to go to tight end Jack Doyle. Instead of finding the intended target it landed in the hands of Rams linebacker Troy Reeder.
Wentz had completed 9 of his first 10 passes before that ugly attempt at trickeration.
Wentz threw for 251 yards and two touchdown passes in his Colts debut last week, but Indianapolis lost to the Seattle Seahawks. Wentz threw a career high 15 interceptions last season.