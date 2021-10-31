Carson Wentz Just Threw the Worst Interception in NFL History
Carson Wentz had a lot of snaps without throwing an interception, but he made up for lost time on Sunday with quite possibly the worst INT in NFL history.
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans were tied at 24, and the Colts had the ball at their own 8-yard line. On first down, Wentz dropped back to set up a screen pass, but the play was blown up by the Titans. Rather than simply throw the ball into the ground he hesitated, held on to the ball too long, switched hands with it (for some reason) and then lobbed it into a crowd. You can guess what happened next.
Elijah Molden intercepted the pass at about the 2-yard line and fell into the end zone to give the Titans a 31-24 lead. It was truly an unbelievable sequence.
Check it out:
So to recap: Carson Wentz, who is right-handed, dropped back into his own end zone, switched hands, and floated the ball into a crowd, somehow thinking it would all work out swimmingly.
That's just such an unbelievably bad play.
This isn't the first time Wentz has thrown a ridiculous interception this season. He had a shovel pass intercepted against the Rams earlier this season.