Carson Wentz Goes to Locker Room for Head Evaluation, Josh McCown Is Backup By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 05 2020 Carson Wentz and Josh McCown | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Carson Wentz has headed into the locker room of today's game against the Seahawks. He took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jadeveon Clowney, after which he headed into the medical tent. He was evidently not cleared to immediately return to the game, and Josh McCown is entering the game for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carson Wentz went to the locker room after taking this hit from Jadeveon Clowney #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gdwK1UXCn0 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 5, 2020

A journeyman quarterback, McCown is 40 years old. He appeared in three games this season but only had five pass attempts. The Eagles lured him back from retirement last offseason.

The Eagles have weathered the loss of Wentz before to go on a Super Bowl run with Nick Foles. Obviously, this is a different team than the one that did that.

It's been officially announced that Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return. We will update this story if there are any new developments.