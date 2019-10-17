Carsen Edwards: People Are Always Talking About My Quads By Liam McKeone | Oct 17 2019 Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Carsen Edwards set the world on fire during last spring's March Madness tournament as the point guard for Purdue. He ended up slipping to the 33rd pick of the NBA draft, where he was selected by the Boston Celtics. He's looked like a steal in the preseason, and while preseason is preseason, dropping 26 points in one quarter is impressive regardless of the circumstances.

He also has some impressive quadriceps. So impressive that Celtics fans have already begun to dub him Allen Thighverson and Quadzilla, to name a few of my favorites. This inevitably made its way to the C's media room, and Edwards was asked about the fans' appreciation for his thighs. Edwards gave an eye-roll, because apparently this isn't the first time it's been brought up.

Carsen Edwards was asked about his thighs today. pic.twitter.com/rTdlGOWwl6 — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 17, 2019

"People are always talking about my quads" is a Hall-of-Fame level quote from the rook. I think he'll be alright. In other news, let's all petition the organization to make their playoff rally cry "C Us Thighs" this year.