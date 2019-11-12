The Carolina Hurricanes Fan Ice Cream Theft Had to Be Staged By Stephen Douglas | Nov 11 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 8-2 on Monday night. The game was broadcast on FOX Sports Carolinas. That's where we get this video of a man stealing the ice cream cone of another unsuspecting man. It all happened during a live shot, in front of multiple cameras.

LOOK ON THE LEFT!! ICE CREAM THEFT!! pic.twitter.com/75H0SFN1k1 — FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) November 12, 2019

This is so fake. I mean, it happened. A guy really took an ice cream cone out of another guy's hand while he was looking at a phone, but was staged. It's a good gag, but come on. Who holds and ice cream cone up there like the Olympic torch. How do you not feel the cone disappear. Why would not look down to see if you dropped it or turn towards the cone hand? And then the bad acting like he doesn't see the guy right next to him when he turns back.