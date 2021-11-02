Roundup: Carole Baskin Sues Netflix; Madelyn Cline Is Single; Marcus Smart Rips Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
Supreme Court seems wary of Texas abortion ban scheme ... Jury selected in Kyle Rittenhouse trial ... Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling ... Tesla and Hertz have not yet signed an agreement ... Joe Biden calls for more action to combat climate change ... Joe Manchin raises doubts about social safety net bill ... It's election day in Virginia ... Chris Pratt to voice Garfield ... Carole Baskin sues Netflix over "Tiger King 2" ... Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes broke up ... The Chiefs topped the Giants in an ugly game ... The Padres introduced Bob Melvin ... The Steelers are trying to trade Melvin Ingram ... The Mets are parting ways with GM Zack Scott after DUI arrest ... Marcus Smart went after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ... The Rams don't care about draft picks ... Is there a ManningCast curse? ...
The first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett has been released:
A spooky trailer for Season 3 of Atlanta dropped:
Roland Emmerich's Moonfall looks ridiculous:
The Wallflowers -- "Roots and Wings"