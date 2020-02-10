Carmelo Anthony Wore Top Hat and Tails, Eyeballed Rihanna at Met Gala
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Carmelo Anthony is not playing in the playoffs, which gave him time to attend the Met Gala in a top hat and tails. He had to take out the (presumably functional) glasses to get a better look at Rihanna. If only it was a monocle…
Someone on a Lakers’ message board will note the color of Lala’s dress.
[Photos via @HerringWSJ, Getty]