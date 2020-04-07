Carmelo Anthony Won a Championship: This Day in Sports History
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 07 2020
There was a time when Carmelo Anthony was not just a player you built a team around, but a champion. On April 7, 2003, the Syracuse Orangemen beat the Kansas Jayhawks, 81-78, to win the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Anthony ended one of the best one-and-done seasons in college basketball history on the highest note possible as he led Syracuse to the one and only basketball title in school history.
Melo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists in the title game and won Most Outstanding Player. The Syracuse team also featured Gerry McNamara, Hakim Warrick and the very tall Craig Forth. The Jayhawks were led by Kirk Hinrich and Nick Collison.
In a Final Four win over the Texas Longhorns, Melo had 33 point and 14 rebounds. He finished his 35-game career at Syracuse averaging 22.2 points, 10 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks. Anthony entered the 2003 NBA Draft and went third overall to the Denver Nuggets. Hinrich went seventh to the Bulls and Collison went 12th to Seattle.