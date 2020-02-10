Carmelo Anthony Alleged Mistress is a 24-Year Old Northwestern Graduate, Reports Claim
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Multiple websites are claiming that Carmelo Anthony didn’t get a stripper pregnant, but rather a 24-year old Northwestern graduate from Chicago. The website Fameolous has some photos of the woman, whose name was reported as Mia Angel Burks. The NY Post supplies details, saying she graduated from Northwestern University in 2016.
A radio station in Chicago interviewed one of the woman’s former friends, and he claimed that Carmelo met her last year. The media has moved fast to identify her Linkedin page.
This isn’t to say TMZ was wrong about the stripper; there’s always the chance there is more than one woman Carmelo Anthony was spending time with.