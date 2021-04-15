Carlos Rodón Threw the Most Disappointing No-Hitter in MLB History
Carlos Rodon flirted with perfection on Wednsday night and ended up with a no-hitter. Heading into the 9th, Rodon had retired all 24 batters. He ended up going 8 2/3 innings of perfect baseball before hitting Roberto Perez on the foot with a breaking ball. A few minutes later Rodon settled for a no-hitter, which he will surely treasure forever, but what could have been!
As Perez headed to first, Rodon said something to him. Perhaps a good natured question about why he didn't pretend he didn't get hurt. White Sox fans then chanted "bullsh-t." Misplaced anger, but pretty great.
It looked like fate was involved when Jose Abreu lunged to the bag to beat Josh Naylor for the first out of hte 9th, but it was just not meant to be.
So close, yet so far. A no-hitter is great, but a perfect game remains close to impossible. How close can you come and still have to settle?
Maybe next time.