ESPN Colombia's Carlos Orduz Escapes Terrifying On-Camera Accident Without Injury
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 10, 2021, 10:09 AM EST
ESPN Columbia was home to of one of the most shocking moments in live television history on Tuesday night when a wall on the ESPN FC Radio set fell and appeared to crush journalist and presenter Carlos Orduz. I have to warn you that this video is shocking, but Orduz was fine. Seriously.
That was absolutely insane. As crazy as it was to see on video, I can't image what was going through the heads of the other people on set. Luckily — so, incredibly luckily — Orduz was OK.
A short time later, Orduz went on Twitter to thank everyone for their positive thoughts. He revealed he escaped without any major injuries. Just some bumps and bruises and nothing broken.
Hopefully we never see anything like that again.