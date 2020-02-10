Carlos Gomez Dyed His Goatee Pink for Mother's Day
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
It’s Mother’s Day, which means Major League Baseball immersed itself in a giant vat of pink paint. Around the country today we have pink wristbands, pink cleats, pink baseballs, and pink bats.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Carlos Gomez decided to take things to the next level by dyeing his goatee bright pink. It really is quite a look.
As luck would have it, New York Yankees catcher Brian McCann is also at Miller Park today to give Gomez immediate feedback, as he is intimately familiar with Gomez’s face.
