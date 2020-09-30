Carlos Correa Is Fully Embracing the Villain Role After Astros Win Wild Card Series
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 30 2020
Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros snuck into the postseason despite a dismal 29-31 regular season record. Now Correa & Co. are headed to the ALDS after sweeping the cursed Minnesota Twins the the Wild Card round. After Wednesday's game, Correa fully leaned into the villain role the Astros are playing in the postseason.
Here's the key clip from his post-game press conference:
First off, calm down Carlos, you swept a franchise that entered the playoffs having lost 16 consecutive postseason games. Everyone beats them. They haven't won a playoff series since beating the Oakland Athletics in the 2002 ALDS. You were eight years old at the time, so maybe pump the brakes on the celebration and trash talking.
It's like the Astros don't understand why people hate them. Their systematic sign stealing during the 2017 season forever tarnished the World Series title they won. And MLB found the cheating continued in 2018, making things even worse. The fact that they're not sensitive to understanding why fans and opposing players don't like them is just insane.
No one doubts how good or how talented the Astros are. That actually makes things worse, because they didn't need to cheat to win.
Correa may be trying to motivate himself with this kind of stuff, but it just makes him look awful every time he opens his mouth.