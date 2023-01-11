Roundup: Carlos Correa Signs With Twins; Amanda Seyfried Wins Golden Globe; Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE
Carlos Correa re-signed with the Twins after Mets drama ... George Santos targeted in ethics probe ... California weather forces thousands to flee homes ... Prince Harry's book is now No. 1 ... Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday ... A review of HBO's "The Last of Us" ... Pentagon to train Ukrainian soldiers in Oklahoma ... Biden to ease rules for student-loan forgiveness ... Amanda Seyfried won Best Actress for playing Elizabeth Holmes ... Full list of winners from the Golden Globes ... Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE ... Ratings for the CFP title game hit a record low ... The Warriors lost in Stephen Curry's return ... The Heat set an NBA free throw record ...
