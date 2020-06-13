Carlos Correa Clearly Enjoying New Sign-Stealing Report Involving Yankees
By Liam McKeone | Jun 13 2020
On Friday night, The Athletic's Evan Drellich reported the New York Yankees may be getting dragged into the sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball earlier this year. You can read the full details here, but to briefly summarize, a judge has ordered the league and the Yankees to unseal a letter concerning their 2017 dugout phone violation that allegedly contains evidence of Rob Manfred covering up the extent of New York's cheating.
When the news hit the internet cycle on Saturday morning, many a Yankees detractor had great fun. Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is among them, tweeting his "surprise" earlier today.
This is a not-so-thinly veiled shot at Aaron Judge, who tweeted something very similar not so long ago.
Given the details of the situation, this will probably be much ado about nothing. But props to Correa for seeing the opportunity and taking it. That's a pro's mentality right there.