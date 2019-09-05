Carlos Correa 'Likely' Switching to A-Rod's Talent Agent
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 05 2019
Carlos Correa, the Houston Astros’ 24-year old shortstop, is changing agents. Correa, under apparent advisement from Alex Rodriguez, is reportedly likely signing with WME’s Jon Rosen. Correa made $5 million this year thanks to arbitration and he’ll be doing that again this winter and next, so Rosen will have a couple years to figure out what he’s doing.
I’m sure Rosen believes that if you’ve negotiated one contract, you’ve negotiated a baseball contract. Jacoby Brissett threw four passes last season and just got himself a 2-year deal with $20 million guaranteed. I’m pretty sure the guy who keeps Al Roker on The Today Show can handle the Houston Astros.
Correa was an All-Star in 2017 when the Astros won the World Series.