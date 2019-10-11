Alex Bregman Was So Happy for His Friend Carlos Correa By Kyle Koster | Oct 11 2019

The Houston Astros jumped all over Tyler Glasnow for four first-inning runs and Gerrit Cole was spectacular from the jump as the mighty 107-win team survived an ALDS scare from the Tampa Bay Rays. This sets up a much-anticipated ALCS with the slugging New York Yankees. The neutral baseball public rejoices in pure vicarious fashion, much like Alex Bregman did when Carlos Correa turned in a delightful web gem from deep in the hole.

There is nothing like having a front-row seat to greatness. And there is nothing like being a good teammate willing to share the spotlight. Bregman, as noted in the clip, filled in admirably for an injured Correa this year before shifting to third and giving him back the shortstop position upon his return.