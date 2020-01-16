Mets are 'Assessing' Carlos Beltran Over Sign-Stealing Fallout
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 15 2020
Carlos Beltran may not ever manage a game for the New York Mets. On Wednesday news broke that the Mets are "assessing" the situation with their newly-hired manager and could wind up getting rid of him. It's far from a done deal, but it's at least being considered.
According to Major League Baseball's report on the Houston Astros sign-stealing controversy, Beltran was one of the architects of the scheme. He and then-bench coach Alex Cora developed the scheme and helped implement it.
Cora has been fired as manager by the Boston Red Sox, while the Astros canned both general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch after they were suspended by Major League Baseball.
We don't know if Beltran will be punished for his role, he escaped any punishment to directly from what the Astros were given. That said, it's a safe bet MLB will have something to say about it.