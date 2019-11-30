VIDEO: Carlo Kemp Gets Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty for Taking Off J.K. Dobbins' Shoe
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30 2019
Michigan and Ohio State is a crazy rivalry, and sometimes we get something we've never seen before. That happened on Saturday, as Michigan was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off an opponent's shoe. Yeah, that actually happened.
Carlo Kemp was called for a penalty after four-yard run by Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins. In the pile after the play, Kemp untied and removed Dobbin's left shoe.
Check it out:
And another angle, plus the call:
Here's a still:
Well that's fun.
Ohio State wound up scoring on that drive as Dobbins finished it off with a six-yard touchdown run. The Buckeyes lead the Wolverines 21-13 midway through the second quarter.