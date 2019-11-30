VIDEO: Carlo Kemp Gets Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty for Taking Off J.K. Dobbins' Shoe By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30 2019 Leon Halip/Getty Images

Michigan and Ohio State is a crazy rivalry, and sometimes we get something we've never seen before. That happened on Saturday, as Michigan was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off an opponent's shoe. Yeah, that actually happened.

Carlo Kemp was called for a penalty after four-yard run by Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins. In the pile after the play, Kemp untied and removed Dobbin's left shoe.

Check it out:

They really went through the trouble of untying the laces before ripping off J.K.'s cleat. pic.twitter.com/f6x6hzPHiG — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) November 30, 2019

And another angle, plus the call:

Michigan gets the 15 yard penalty for untying Dobbins shoe. This rivalry is heating up ??? pic.twitter.com/8P8mbrJOXF — CapWize.com (@CapWize) November 30, 2019

Here's a still:

michigan had guys attempting to untie and remove JK Dobbins' shoe pic.twitter.com/PnZurqipMO — Evan Hatter  (@ehatt493) November 30, 2019

Well that's fun.

Ohio State wound up scoring on that drive as Dobbins finished it off with a six-yard touchdown run. The Buckeyes lead the Wolverines 21-13 midway through the second quarter.