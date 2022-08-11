Cardinals Prospect Chandler Redmond Hits For Home Run Cycle
One of the great things about sports is that, on any given night, something impossible could happen. Such was the case last night during a Double-A game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond hit not one, not two, not three, but four home runs in a game. Remarkable in itself, right? But Redmond not only hit those four long balls, he managed to complete the legendary home run cycle in the process-- hitting a solo shot, a two-run homer, a three-run homer, and a grand slam.
Absolutely insane.
To even get the chance to do this is rare. To pull it off is unheard of, as noted in the above tweet. I mean, I haven't even done that while playing MLB The Show and I play on easy mode specifically for the purpose of hitting as many dingers as possible.
The last time this happened according to MLB.com was in 1998. So we may have to wait another few decades before seeing anything like this again.