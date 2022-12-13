The Arizona - New England Game Was So Cursed That Even the Cardinals Mascot Got Hurt
The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals played on Monday Night Football in Week 14. The game almost seemed cursed as player after player had to leave the game. DeVante Parker suffered a concussion and Kyler Murray may have been lost for the season with a knee injury. And on top of that the Cardinals mascot suffered an ankle injury doing a backflip as the team ran out onto the field.
Here's video of him limping off the field.
You can see here he had to hop to the locker room.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals have not had an update on the mascot since he left the field. So if you hear anything, let us know.