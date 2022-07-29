Cardinals Take Kyler Murray Homework Clause Out of Contract
When the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million deal last week, a curious clause was included. Murray was required to spend four hours a week studying film without the TV or video games on. Many pointed out how ridiculous the so-called "homework clause" was. Well, it's gone now.
On Thursday, Murray held a surprise press conference and called the discussion around the clause "disrespectful." There was more:
The Cardinals removed the language later on Thursday. The team issued a statement that said the following:
"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract."
So this whole thing was just an enormous, pointless distraction that dominated NFL conversation for a week.