Nick Ahmed Hit a Bouncing Pitch For a Double
The Arizona Diamondbacks may be the biggest surprise of the young Major League Baseball season. They took down the St. Louis Cardinals last night to move to 11-7 and remain atop a very difficult National League West. Everything seems to be going right for Torey Lovullo's club. Like, everything.
Including getting two-run doubles on pitches that bounce short of home plate.
Check out this bit of hitting wizardry from shortstop Nick Ahmed, who went down and played a little cricket when presented with a 58-foot delivery from Jordan Montgomery.
Good things happen when you swing the bat. Even at seemingly unhittable pitches. Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.
Ahmed's excuse me double was even more impressive and backbreaking than Vladimir Guerrero's famous bloop single back in 2009 on an equally low pitch.
It was cool to see but presents a logistical nightmare for the Bally Sports Arizona graphics coordinator who will have to find a way to update Ahmed's batting average by zone chart to include regions below the X axis.