Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
John Daly threw out the first pitch at Wednesday's Washington Nationals - St. Louis Cardinals game. Daly walked out to the mound in his usual Summer Vacation Santa Claus look. He stepped on the rubber turned and fired a strike to the amazement of many, including the host of the Bally Sports Midwest Cardinals pregame show who could not stop laughing at a guy in shorts and sandals throwing one of the better first pitches you'll ever witness.
I believe that is Scott Warmann who was clearly not prepared for Daly to have baseball experience. He could barely make it to commercial through his laughter (if it's another Bally host, please let me know).
Daly is a lifelong Cardinals fan who also played football and baseball in high school. He also learned how to golf on a baseball field. So it's no surprise the guy can grip it and rip it on the mound. Unless you understandably get caught off guard by the fact that he's wearing sandals and boardshorts.