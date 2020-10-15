Fan's Cardboard Cutout Goes on Quest For Beer in New Bud Light Commercial
By Liam McKeone | Oct 15, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
Just like the rest of you, I am very much looking forward to the day where camera shots of inanimate cardboard in the stands of sporting events is a strange relic of the past. For now, we're stuck with it. And with commercials like this one from Bud Light, which shows the journey a cardboard cutout of a fan goes on in an attempt to find a cold brew.
It's just... strange. Very dystopian. It elicited the same feelings I had when masks became commercialized and targeted ads started popping up for "stylish" masks made to prevent the spread of a global pandemic. The engine of capitalism stops for nothing, but it remains unsettling when big corp co-opts the reality that we're forced to accept right now in pursuit of the dollar.
That's not a criticism of Bud Light or any of the other companies doing it. I wouldn't expect anything less. That's just how it is. It's still weird! We can't get back to the days of the Dilly Dilly knight soon enough.