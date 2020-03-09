Cardale Jones Was Not Benched, Despite Sitting on Bench For Three Quarters After Interception
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 08 2020
Cardale Jones threw a first quarter interception during the DC Defenders' win over the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday afternoon. It was a bad throw and Jones' seventh pick in four games.
Tyree Jackson then took Jones' spot under center and finished the game, but that doesn't mean Jones was benched. According to USA TODAY, coach Pep Hamilton that the plan all along was for Jones to come out after two possessions and he was still the starter going forward. Apparently, the interception was just a happy coincidence.
Meanwhile, reserve Tyree Jackson helped lead the team to a thrilling 15-6 victory, but apparently you don't take Cardale Jones job by going 9-for-15 for 39 yards. Even if you do get the QB W. This puts Hamilton in a curious spot next week no matter how Jones performs as starter. If Jackson was supposed to come in after two possessions this week and the team won, the plan should be for him to come in at some point next week too. What if Jones has a good start?