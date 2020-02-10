Cardale Jones is Still Ohio State's Starting Quarterback
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Cardale Jones will start at quarterback for Ohio State Saturday against Western Michigan, Urban Meyer announced.
The No. 1 team in the country’s drama under center was thought to be settled when Jones led the Buckeyes to an impressive win against Virginia Tech in the season opener. But his subpar performance in wins against Hawaii and Northern Illinois led Meyer to make a call to Barrett in the bullpen. Jones’ Twitter bio then briefly sent the college football world into a tizzy.
Meyer said Jones will remain at the top of the depth chart until he’s beaten out for the job.
Ohio State’s stacked offense has fallen short of expectations through three games, averaging 33.3 points per contest. Meyer’s announcement should provide some stability in the short-term. That said, it’s a good sign for the Buckeyes that their biggest source of trouble is deciding which supremely skilled signalcaller to play. There are hundreds of other teams that would gladly sign up for that strife.
Image via USA Today Sports