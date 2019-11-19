VIDEO: Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway Spits On Opponent, Provides Factual Explanation By Stephen Douglas | Nov 19 2019 Rob Carr/Getty Images

A brawl broke out near the end of the 2nd period of Monday night's Washington Capitals - Anaheim Ducks game. Washington's Garnet Hathaway was prominently involved, punching Anaheim's Derek Grant in the face a few times before taking him to the ice. When they were finally separated, he got into it with Erik Gudbranson and Nick Ritchie. Gudbranson hit Hathaway with a cheap shot while the referee was holding them back and Hathaway ended up spitting on Gudbranson. It was chaos.

CHAOS IN D.C.



Chandler Stephenson literally scores WHILE a fight is breaking out.



All of the things are happening at once here ? pic.twitter.com/hLYTF6XIUi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2019

By the way, here's the reason for the match penalty for Garnet Hathaway. pic.twitter.com/e3W97zFSKV — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 19, 2019

After the game, Hathaway gave an absolute masterpiece of an explanation for his loogie. It is somewhere between admittance and science, without a hint of regret or contrition. Just facts.