VIDEO: Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway Spits On Opponent, Provides Factual Explanation

By Stephen Douglas | Nov 19 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: Erik Gudbranson #6 of the Anaheim Ducks punches Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena on November 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

A brawl broke out near the end of the 2nd period of Monday night's Washington Capitals - Anaheim Ducks game. Washington's Garnet Hathaway was prominently involved, punching Anaheim's Derek Grant in the face a few times before taking him to the ice. When they were finally separated, he got into it with Erik Gudbranson and Nick Ritchie. Gudbranson hit Hathaway with a cheap shot while the referee was holding them back and Hathaway ended up spitting on Gudbranson. It was chaos.

After the game, Hathaway gave an absolute masterpiece of an explanation for his loogie. It is somewhere between admittance and science, without a hint of regret or contrition. Just facts.