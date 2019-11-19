VIDEO: Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway Spits On Opponent, Provides Factual Explanation
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 19 2019
A brawl broke out near the end of the 2nd period of Monday night's Washington Capitals - Anaheim Ducks game. Washington's Garnet Hathaway was prominently involved, punching Anaheim's Derek Grant in the face a few times before taking him to the ice. When they were finally separated, he got into it with Erik Gudbranson and Nick Ritchie. Gudbranson hit Hathaway with a cheap shot while the referee was holding them back and Hathaway ended up spitting on Gudbranson. It was chaos.
After the game, Hathaway gave an absolute masterpiece of an explanation for his loogie. It is somewhere between admittance and science, without a hint of regret or contrition. Just facts.