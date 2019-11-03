VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez Knocks Out Sergey Kovalev With Brutal Combination By Ryan Phillips | Nov 03 2019 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez absolutely hammered Sergey Kovalev with a brutal combination in the 11th round that knocked out the light heavyweight champ. It was yet another huge accomplishment in Alvarez's storied career.

In what was a really close fight throughout, Kovalev was even leading on some observers' cards heading into the 11th. But Alvarez pressed forward and nearly knocked the Russian star through the ropes with a left-right combination.

Check this out:

What an amazing finish. Legendary stuff from Canelo.

Alvarez improved to 53-1-2 (36 KOs) while Kovalev fell to 34-4-1. Alvarez picked up the WBO light heavyweight title to add to his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, The Ring and lineal middleweight championships. This is is also the fourth weight class in which Canelo has won a title.

The boxing world will likely hope to see Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin finish their trilogy, but after that there aren't a whole lot of fighters out there left for the 29-year-old to match up with.

We'll see what happens next, but as of Saturday night, Alvarez might be boxing's new pound-for-pound champ.