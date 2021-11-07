The Big Lead
Ringside Video of Canelo Alvarez Knockout of Caleb Plant Hits Harder

Brian Giuffra
Canelo Alvarez (left) earned a TKO on Caleb Plant.
Canelo Alvarez (left) earned a TKO on Caleb Plant. / Al Bello/GettyImages
Canelo Alvarez reminded everyone why he's one of, if not the, best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, scoring a pair of knockdowns against Caleb Planet in Round 11 to win via TKO.

Alvarez is the first boxer to unify all four recognized titles at 168 pounds and he made a little history for his country as well, becoming the first Mexican boxer to be recognized as an undisputed champion.

The win was massive for Alvarez, facing off against a fast fighter in Plant who tested his opponent but never landed any hard shots, as it showcased his power against a strong defensive fighter.

That was most on display in the 11th, when Alvarez landed a left hook and a pair of uppercuts to send Plant to the canvas. Plant got up, but Alvarez kept him on the ropes and landed a flurry of punches that finished Plant off.

Here's the video from ringside.

Incredible performance from Alvarez and an incredible angle to the end of the fight.

