Canadiens' Jake Evans Taken Off Ice on Stretcher After Brutal Hit From Mark Scheifele
By Stephen Douglas
Jun 2, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT
Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher during the team's 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. Evans came around the back of the net to score the final goal of the game on an empty net when he was met by Mark Scheifele. Evans' head snapped and he landed on his helmet.
Evans was given 5 minutes for charging and a 10 minute misconduct penalty and sent off.
Evans was moving his arms as he was taken off on the stretcher.
The Canadiens took a 1-0 lead in the series and you have to assume this is going to spill over into game 2. Today is Evans' 25th birthday. Hopefully he's OK.