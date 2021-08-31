Canadian Weather Dog Makes For Very Adorable Broadcast
A video of a dog interrupting a Canadian weather forecast went viral yesterday with people assuming this was a consequence of working from home. Turns out this was not an isolated incident. Scroll on!
Meet Storm, the weather dog. The golden doodle belongs to GlobalNews' weatherman Anthony Farnell. This is not the first time that Storm has gone viral. Farnell often brings Storm into the newsroom and when he was just a puppy he started popping up during broadcasts. The first time at the actual news desk.
Perhaps in response to a new generation of people discovering Storm, GlobalNews posted a video of Storm helping with the weather yesterday.
Storm also has an Instagram page with over 3,000 followers. Farnell and Storm have also been profiled in Pawsh magazine.