Can LIV Players Play the Masters?
The 2023 Masters Tournament will be the 87th edition of golf's most prestigious weekend as eyes of the golf world fix on arguably the grandest and most picturesque stage. As always, storylines abound and no matter what happens, there will be drama and lasting memories. But because golf is in the midst of a civil war, there's the specter of of LIV Golf players teeing up alongside those who chose to stay on the PGA Tour.
Back in December, the Augusta National Golf Club announced that any golfer who qualified for the Masters tournament based on its previous criteria will be invited to play in 2023, including 16 players who are currently competing in the LIV Golf League. Six green jacket owners are among this list: Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Patrick Reed.
It had been an open question as to how the club would negotiate this new world, though the smart money was always on them ensuring that the world's best players were all collected between the azaleas.
Rounding out the LIV presence in Georgia will be: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann and Harold Varner III.
It would just be an absolute shame if a vocal defender of the Tour like Rory McIlroy were to be locked in a battle for the crown late on Sunday against someone like Brooks Koepka. Just an absolute shame. I mean, who would ever want something like that to happen — except of course everyone associated with the Masters and fans of general drama.