Camille Kostek Interview: The 'Wipeout' Host on New England Weather, Tampa Sports and Gronk
Camille Kostek was nice enough to chat with The Big Lead about a number of topics, including the Tampa sports scene and her job hosting Wipeout, which airs Thursday nights at 9 ET/8 CT on TBS. The show, which is co-hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer, was recently renewed for a second season.
Kostek is from New England and is excited about returning in October when the Bucaneers play the Patriots. She thinks the Bucs can go undefeated and that boyfriend Rob Gronkowski would beat Tom Brady on the Wipeout course.
In addition to hosting Wipeout, Kostek will appear in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, recently launched her own line of swimwear and has filmed some movies, including Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. As the country opens back up, Kostek is also looking forward to continuing her "Own It Tour," where she speaks at colleges about taking control of your life.